Telangana records 221 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities until Friday night

Hyderabad: Telangana's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,93,056 till date with 221 new coronavirus infections registered in the state until 2000 hrs on Friday.

The state recorded two fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,588 translating a case fatality rate of 0.54 per cent as against the countrywide mortality rate of 1.4 per cent, according to a state health department bulletin on Saturday.

In all, 431 people have recovered from coronavirus statewide between Thursday and Friday pushing the total number of recoveries so far to 2,87,899 constituting a recovery rate of 98.24 per cent while the national recovery rate was 96.8 per cent.

The active cases in the state presently stand at 3,569 including 1,973 individuals in home or institutional isolation, the bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours, 30,005 samples were tested in the state to detect the deadly virus out of which the results of 499 swab samples are awaited.

Cumulatively, 76,32,980 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the state till date since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation remained the top contributor of the infections by recording a maximum of 36 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours followed by Karimnagar (17),Medchal Malkajgiri (16),Rangareddy (14),Sangareddy and Warangal Urban 10 cases each.

The day's remaining coronavirus cases have been reported by other districts, the bulletin added

—UNI