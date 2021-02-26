Telangana logs 189 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 189 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to over 2.98 lakh while two deaths pushed the tally to 1,632, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 31, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 19 and Rangareddy with 16, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 25.

The total number of cases stood at2,98,453 while with 129patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 2,94,911.

The state has 1,910 active cases and42,432 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 86.18 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.31 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.81 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country.

—PTI