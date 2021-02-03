—Telangana Governor's husband takes Covid vaccine

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband and a frontline warrior against Covid-19 Dr. P. Soundararajan on Wednesday took the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Governor congratulated him for taking the vaccine.

Dr. P. Soundararajan, an eminent nephrologist and professor of Nephrology, took the vaccine on Wednesday, when his turn came as the frontline warrior as per the registration process for the vaccine for doctors and health workers, said a press communique from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor stated that his taking the vaccine as the frontline warrior and as a senior medical professional helps boost the morale of other doctors and health workers to take the vaccine without any hesitancy.

She said that as our Indian-made vaccines are safe and as they fully comply with the international standard approval procedures, nobody needs to have any vaccine-hesitancy.

The Governor appealed to doctors, nurses and paramedics to come forward and take the Covid vaccine to protect themselves and their patients.

IANS