TDP will suffer bigger embarrassment in municipal polls: YSRCP

Amaravati: Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will suffer a bigger embarrassment in the forthcoming municipal polls and asserted that the recently held polls were the 'most' peaceful ones in the state's history.

"People in the state taught Naidu a lesson for his alleged fake propaganda. The TDP cannot escape a bigger embarrassment in the municipal polls," claimed Reddy.

He alleged that Naidu created a fake website on YSRCP party to mislead people about the number of posts won by the ruling party.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that media houses biased towards the TDP had spewed venom on Visakhapatnam city, referring to the moment it was announced as the executive capital of the southern state.

Calling those media houses as yellow media, the Parliamentarian said they disseminated news reports that Visakhapatnam was prone to tsunamis and earthquakes are now allegedly spewing venom Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which the Central government has decided to privatize.

He accused that select media houses are publicizing to cast votes for one particular part in the forthcoming civic body polls, which is a shame to the world journalism.

Hailing the port city, the YSRCP leader said that the day when water would flow from the Polavaram project to Visakhapatnam to quench its thirst and meet the needs of agriculture and industry is not far away.

"Historic milestones in the construction of the project are testament. In 60 days' time, 192 girders have been installed, even if heavy floods come, the project works will not stop," he claimed.

–IANS