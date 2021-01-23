Only 45% beneficiaries in Telangana take vaccine on 5th day

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccine acceptance rate among targeted beneficiaries in Telangana dropped further to 45.5 per cent on Friday, the fifth day of vaccination in the state.



Out of 28,433 public healthcare workers who were planned to be vaccinated on Friday, only 12,944 were vaccinated.

The total number of public healthcare workers vaccinated so far in the state rose to 1,10,248. The number of those who refused to take vaccine so far is more than 60,000.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the cumulative percentage of beneficiaries received vaccine so far stands at 64 per cent.

Friday's acceptance rate recorded in the state is the lowest so far. It was 92 per cent on January 16, the first day of vaccination. This came down to 80 per cent the next day. According to officials, 71 per cent of targeted beneficiaries had taken the vaccine on January 18 and only 57 per cent took the jab on Thursday.

The number of vaccination centres set up across the state was 489, down from 726 on Thursday. The number of centres was 886, the highest so far, on January 19.

The director said no case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse effects following immunisation) were reported on Friday. Five minor AEFI were reported and all are stable, he added.

Vaccination was conducted in all 33 districts for the healthcare workers serving in Central and state government institutions.

The director said Covid vaccination for private healthcare workers will start from January 25.

The Health Department had identified 3.15 lakh healthcare workers in both government and private hospitals for Covid vaccination.

—IANS