Top
Home > State News > Other States > Telagana > Hyderabad farmers take out bullock cart rally as part of chakka jam

Hyderabad farmers take out bullock cart rally as part of 'chakka jam'

 The Hawk |  6 Feb 2021 12:00 PM GMT

Hyderabad farmers take out bullock cart rally as part of chakka jam
X

Hyderabad: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural legislations took out a bullock cart rally here on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide "chakka jam".

The rally on the Hayathnagar national highway saw the participation of the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) workers and several other activists, carrying the Tricolour and blaring out revolutionary songs.

Congress supporters led by Malreddy Ramreddy and Anil Kumar Yadav joined the protest under the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Left parties members were seen carrying placards and party flags on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway as part of the protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The protesters were later dispersed due to massive traffic jams at several points in the city.

—IANS

Updated : 6 Feb 2021 12:00 PM GMT
Tags:    Hyderabad   farmers protest   chakka jam   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X