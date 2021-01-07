Hima Kohli Takes Over As First Woman Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice Hima Kohli was Thursday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to her at a special ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, several state ministers, judges of state high court and leaders of various political parties attended the ceremony.

Justice Hima Kohli is the first woman chief justice of State High Court, which came into existence on January 1, 2019. The 61-year-old succeeds Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.

Justice Hima Kohli was judge of Delhi High Court before she was elevated as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The Centre issued a notification for the same on December 31,2020.

A post-graduate from Delhi University, Justice Kohli studied Law on the same campus and enrolled as Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1984. She was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Delhi in 2006 and took oath as a permanent judge in 2007. She is the Executive Chairman of Delhi State Legal Services Authority and also as a Member of National Law University Governing Council.

Justice Kohli is the third chief justice of Telangana High Court. Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan was the first chief justice. After his transfer to Calcutta High Court, Justice R. S. Chauhan was appointed acting chief justice of Telangana High Court. It was in June last year that Justice Chauhan was appointed as the permanent chief justice.

—IANS