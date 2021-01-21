Fire breaks out at a residence in Hyderabad's Mir Chowk Police Station area, 13 injured

Top
 The Hawk |  21 Jan 2021 6:24 AM GMT

Fire breaks out at a residence in Hyderabads Mir Chowk Police Station area, 13 injured
Hyderabad (Telangana): A major fire broke out late last night after a cylinder explosion occurred at a residence in Mir Chowk Police Station limits leaving 13 people injured.

A fire official told reporters, "Late night, a major fire broke out after a cylinder explosion occurred at a residence in Mir Chowk police station limits. 13 persons were rescued from the spot. However, they received burn injuries and were rushed to Osmania government hospital for treatment."

"The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday and within 45 minutes the fire was doused off," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

