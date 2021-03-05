Top
CRPF apprehends 8 Naxal couriers with electric detonators in Telangana

 The Hawk |  5 March 2021 9:11 AM GMT

Kothagudem (Telangana): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has apprehended eight Naxal couriers with 350 electric detonators, nine liquid gelatin stick wires in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The CRPF troops apprehended the Naxal couriers at around 11 am on Thursday during a regular vehicle checking duty.

"350 electric detonators, nine liquid gelatin stick wires, a motorcycle and cash were recovered from their possession," said a CRPF official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated : 5 March 2021 9:11 AM GMT
Tags:    CRPF   Naxal couriers   electric detonators   Telangana   

