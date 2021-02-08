Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Nagarkurnool: Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra (foot march) from Achampet in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.

Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the 'Chalo Hyderabad' padayatra and asked them to walk to Hyderabad amid slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.



Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment)

—ANI