All lift irrigation schemes under Nalgonda district to be constructed soon: Telangana CM

 Dainik Hawk |  6 Feb 2021 7:37 AM GMT

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that all the lift irrigation schemes including Nellikallu in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Munugode, Kodad and Huzurnagar assembly segments under the combined Nalgonda district would be constructed soon.

In an official statement, Chief Minister's Office said that Rao met with the combined Nalgonda district public representatives on Friday in Pragathi Bhavan here to discuss the irrigation sector in Nalgonda district.

"In this context, the Chief Minister said that under various projects Ayucut was covered, and to supply water to the remaining Ayucut, eight to nine lift irrigation' schemes along with Nellikallu would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 Crore," CMO said.

The Chief Minister also decided to lay the foundation stone for the lift irrigation schemes on February 10 at Nellikallu.

He will also address a TRS Party public meeting to be held at Halia on February 10 at 2.00 pm. (ANI)

Updated : 6 Feb 2021 7:37 AM GMT
