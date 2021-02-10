157 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,613. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 27, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 11 and 10 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 9. The total number of cases stood at2,95,988 while recoveries were at2,92,578. As many as1,797 patients are under treatment and29,666 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 81.84 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.19 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.84 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country. PTI