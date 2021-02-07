150 new Covid cases, two deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 150 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

The new cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 2,95,581 while the death toll moved to 1,610.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 25. Rangareddy district logged 10 cases. Five districts reported zero cases while in the remaining 26 districts the daily was in single digit.

During the last 24 hours, 186 people recovered from the virus taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,92,032.

The recovery rate improved to 98.97 per cent against the national average of 97.2 per cent.

The state now has 1,939 active cases including 808 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The authorities conducted 34,805 tests during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Saturday. While 30,939 samples were tested in government labs, 3,866 tests were conducted in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 81,04,264. Tests per million population climbed to 2,17,739.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,126 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,996 out of 7,676 beds were vacant.

According to officials, 70 per cent of 2,95,581 cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

