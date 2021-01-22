Top
TN cancels cultural performances by students on Republic Day

 The Hawk |  22 Jan 2021 10:42 AM GMT

Chennai: In a statement, the government said that under the prevailing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus infections, the cultural programmes slated to be presented by students would be avoided.

The government also said that the District Collectors have been advised to send their officials to the residences of freedom fighters and honour them in order to avoid risks of coronavirus infection in view of their old age.

The state also requested the people to enjoy the Republic Day parade and other celebrations on television instead of visiting the venues across the state where such functions will be held.

—IANS

Updated : 22 Jan 2021 10:42 AM GMT
Tags:    Tamil Nadu   Republic day 2021   

