Time is flying out: Bedi

Puducherry: Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who is preparing to move out of Puducherry on Thursday said that time is flying out and do not let it slip out of your hands.



In a whatsapp post, Dr Bedi recalled taking the guard of honour presented to her when she assumed office on 29th May 2016 said that she got a farewell guard of honour yesterday.Stating that time is flowing,she said that she did not let any single day slip out of her hands ,because every day has a high value in Puducherry.Not even a single hour of a day was allowed to slip out,she added.



She said much have been done and there is much more to do.The four years and nine months just flown away and there was no leave,no holiday during the period,she said adding that all days were utilized through morning rounds and week end rounds.

—UNI