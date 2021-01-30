Temple for MGR, Jaya opens in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: AIADMK icons, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, was unveiled near here on Saturday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In a grand function, the temple, a large multi-pillared hall with life size bronze statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa was opened by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the top AIADMK leaders who performed an 'arti'.

Amid chant of hymns, priests poured holy water on the finial -which had similarities to a pot- on the dome like structure over the roof.

The shrine, an initiative of Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar who is also the AIADMK wing 'Amma Peravai's' secretary, is located on a 12-acre site at T Kunnathur in Madurai District.

The statues of both Jayalalithaa and MGR feature statues of a lion and the shrine was thrown open for the public.

A large number of party workers gathered for the event and in their address, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, hailed the two late leaders and recalled the welfare measures initiated during their tenures.

Palaniswami appealed to cadres to work cohesively and win the Assembly elections due in a few months for continuance of 'Amma's' government.

He recalled the opening of a phoneix themed memorial (in the site of Jayalalithaa's mausoleum) at the Marina beach in Chennai and declaring her residence in the state capital a memorial.

Panneerselvam, recalling that DMK chief M K Stalin, had recently held a spear like weapon of Lord Muruga in his hand said such tactics would not help him capture power in Tamil Nadu.

During the run up to elections, 'some' would practice deceit to mislead people that they revered divinity, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding the AIADMK alone had the blessings of both the people and the Almighty.

—PTI