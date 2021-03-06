Shah to launch door-to-door campaign in TN on Sunday

Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala once again.

On Sunday, Shah will visit both states that will go to polls on April 6. His visit is expected to give a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign.



Shah will launch the Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Yatra campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Party sources told IANS that the Union Home Minister will pay obeisance at the Suchindram Temple in Kanyakumari on Sunday. This program will be held at 10.20 a.m.

Later he will embark on the door-to-door campaign called 'Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark' in the Suchindram town of Kanyakumari. In this campaign, party workers will go from door-to-door to urge the people of Tamil Nadu to discuss the policies of the central government and the understand the vision of the BJP.

Shah will later lead a road show from Hindu College to Kamaraj Statue. The event will start at 11.15 a.m. He will address the workers at Uduppi Hotel in Kanyakumari at 12.30 p.m.

After this, the Union Minister will leave for neighbouring Kerala, where, he will visit Sri Ramakrishna Math in Thiruvananthapuram at 4.30 pm. Shah will also take part in the party's Kerala Vijay Yatra.IANS