Sasikala decides to keep away from politics

Chennai: In a surprise development, Ms V K Sasikala,

ousted former interim General Secretary of the ruling AIADMK and

close-aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, decided to stay away

from politics.

In a two-page statement issued late last night, she, however, did not

attribute any reason for her decision to keep away from politics, while

exhorting the 'true followers' of Ms Jayalalithaa to stay united, work

hard and ensure that the opposition DMK did not come back to power

after the April six Assembly elections and establish the golden rule of

'Amma'.

The "true followers" of Ms Jayalalithaa must "remain united, act wisely

and work hard" during the Assembly elections so that the DMK, "our

common enemy and evil force, as identified by Amma (Jayalalithaa),

does not return to power and the golden rule of Amma is established

in Tamil Nadu".

Thanking all those who had showered their "affection and concern"

on her, Sasikala claimed that she was "never keen on occupying any

office or position of authority. I will ever remain indebted to Puratchi

Thalaivi's (Jayalalithaa's) affectionate followers and the people of

Tamil Nadu".

She also said that she would "continue to pray to Ms Jayalalithaa

and God for the establishment of the golden reign of Amma".

Ms Sasikala's sudden decision to keep away from politics comes

amid reports that BJP, a key ally of the AIADMK, suggesting to

take the AMMK, floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, on board

its alliance.

Ms Sasikala's decision also comes at a time when she asserted

that she would retrieve the AIADMK and claimed that she was still

the General Secretary.

While sporting the AIADMK Party's flag on the bonnet of her car

when she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital, she had also

issued a statement on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth

anniversary as the General Secetary of the AIADMK.

Mr Dhinakaran too said the the AMMK was formed only to retrieve

the AIADMK.

Ms Sasikala after her release from Bengaluru prison, where she

served a four year term following her conviction in the DA case,

asserted that she would continue to play active role in politics.

Reacting to Ms Sasikala's decision to stay away from politics,

the BJP said it was not behind her decision, while the Congress

welcomed it.

BJP State President L Murugan welcomed Ms Sasikala's decision.

"We should welcome the reason mentioned by Ms Sasikala for

deciding to keep away from politics. It should be our endeavour

to keep the DMK out of power', he said.

With this statement, she has destroyed the dreams of those

who thought they could come to power by causing political

confusion," Mr Murugan said.

—UNI