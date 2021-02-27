Rahul Gandhi arrives on 3-day electioneering in TN

Chennai: Former Congress President and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday on a three-day visit as part of his second phase of campaigning for the April six Assembly elections in the State.

Mr Rahul Gandhi was accorded a rousing reception when he landed at the Toothukudi airport by TNCC leaders and workers.

As part of his second phase campaign tour, he will meet

various sections of the people, including advocates, public

and fishermen in the southern districts of Tirunelveli,

Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts.

Rahul Gandhi will also meet farmers, micro, small and medium

enterprise, industrialists and will address rallies during his

three-day tour.

In his first phase of campaigning, Rahul visited Coimbatore,

Tiruppur and Erode last month and inter-acted with various

sections of the people and also addressed election rallies.

TNCC sources said a couple of more visits of Rahul has been

planned, including an election meeting in Chennai and that

his itinerary would be announced in due course.

Congress is facing the Assembly polls with the prinicipal

opposition DMK and both the parties have already held the

first round of seat sharing talks.

MDMK, the two left parties--CPI and CPI(M)--VCK, IUML

are also part of the DMK-led alliance.

—UNI