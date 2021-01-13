Puducherry Minister continues agitation against Lt Governor Bedi

Puducherry: Puducherry Social Welfare Minister M Kandasamy continued his sit-in protest outside the Assembly against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

"I'm not going to celebrate Pongal if the demands are not met," the minister said on Tuesday on Day 3 of his agitation Tuesday

The minister has demanded that the Centre government recall the LG.

Earlier, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also staged a protest against Kiran Bedi and alleged that the LG was working in an "autocratic manner, blocking welfare schemes and not allowing an elected government to function."

The chief minister had also said that he will launch a signature campaign for Bedi's recall. He also threatened to hold hunger strikes in every constituency if the demand was not met. (ANI)