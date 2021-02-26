Top
Home > State News > Other States > Tamil Nadu > EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today

EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today

 The Hawk |  26 Feb 2021 7:41 AM GMT

EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today
X

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is going to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm.

These elections are going to be the first major elections to be conducted this year.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

—PTI

Updated : 26 Feb 2021 7:41 AM GMT
Tags:    Tamil Nadu   Assam   Kerala   West Bengal   Puducherry   Election Commission   India   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X