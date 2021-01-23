Covid: 36 new cases, one death in UT in 24 hrs

Puducherry: A total of 36 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in the union territory in the last 24 hours ending at 1000 hrs on Saturday taking the tally of infection to 38,830 and death to 644.

According to the Covid-19 status for Saturday released by the health department, of the 3296 swab tests taken yesterday, 36 tested positive for the virus.16 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, three in Karaikal and 17 in Mahe region. As many as 27 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours. Sixteen of them were from Puducherry region, five from Karaikal, two from Yanam and four from Mahe region.

The lone death was reported in Puducherry region.

Presently, 74 persons are being treated in Puducherry region, five in Karaikal, six in Yanam and 22 in Mahe region. Another195 positive cases are under home isolation in all the four regions.

So far, 38,830 persons were infected by the virus of which 37,884 were treated and discharged and 644 died leaving 302 active cases here. The case fatality rare in the UT is 1.66 per cent and recovery rate 97.56 per cent.

A 63-year-old woman Poongothai with Chronic Kidney Disease died in Jipmer yesterday due to Covid Pneumonia, Acute respiratory Distress Syndrome and Sepsis.

