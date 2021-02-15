Top
 The Hawk |  15 Feb 2021 7:48 AM GMT

Chennai Test: India 156/6 at lunch, extend lead to 351 runs
Chennai: India were 156 for 6 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against England here on Monday.

Virat Kohli''s men have stretched their lead to 351 runs despite a less than impressive second essay.

At the break, Kohli (38) and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (34) were holding fort for the home side.

For the visitors, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali have registered figures of 3/63 and 2/46 respectively.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes continued with his outstanding work, effecting two impressive stumpings.

England 1st Innings: 134 all out

India: 329 and 156 for 6 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 26, Virat Kohli 38 batting; Jack Leach 3/63). PTI

Updated : 15 Feb 2021 7:48 AM GMT
Tags:    Chennai   cricket   England   

The Hawk


