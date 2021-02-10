CEC Sunil Arora led EC team arrives to review TN Assembly poll preparedness

Chennai: A high level team from the ElectionCommission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Sunil Arora arrived here on Wednesday to review thepreparedness for the ensuing elections to the Tamil NaduAssembly slated to be held in April-May.Mr Arora and other ECI officials willd hold meetings withrepresentatives of recognised political parties and officialsand oversee the process for the Assembly polls.Apart from Mr Arora, the team comprises Election CommissionersSushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary General Umesh Sinha,

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, AssistantDirector General Sheyphali B Sharan, Director Pankaj Srivastavaand EC Secretary Malay Mallick.Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and otherofficials received Mr Arora and his team at the airport here, whenthey landed at 1110 hrs from New Delhi.After holding separate meeting with political parties, Mr Arora

and ECI officials would hold a meeting with the Mr Sahoo andthe Police Nodal Officer.It would be followed by a meeting with District Electoral Officersand the Superintendents of Police.Tomorrow the team will hold a meeting with election-relatedregulatory agencies. Later, Mr. Arora and the EC officials wouldmeet Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the Home Secretary andother senior State officials.After a media briefing, Mr Arora and his team would leavefor Puducherry where they would hold a series of meetingsand review the election preparedness.Based on the outcome of the team and taking various facotrs into consideration, including the present COVID pandemicsituation, the ECI would finalise the poll schedule.

