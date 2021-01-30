BJP chief Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): As part of his two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. He was accompanied by party leaders and supporters.

Nadda reached Madurai on Friday night. He will attend a public meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Masthanpatti in the city at 6:15 pm today.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP is the alliance partner of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.

Elections are likely to be held in the state for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly in April-May, this year.

Nadda will also visit poll-bound Puducherry for a day during his trip. (ANI)