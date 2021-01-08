AIADMK General Council to meet on Jan 9

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months, the ruling AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has called a meeting of its General Council and Executive Committee on January 9.

The meeting was called by AIADMK's Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami (EPS) towards the end of the last month.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 8:50 a.m. at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace at Vanagaram near Chennai, is expected to delegate the power to decide on the electoral alliance to the party's two leaders -- Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, apart from deliberating on other matters.

The members of the two bodies have to reach the meeting venue with their report after getting their tests done for the coronavirus, while wearing masks and following social distancing norms, the AIADMK said.

The meeting would be presided over by the party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan, the AIADMK added.

The AIADMK, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) have already started their election campaigning for the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

—IANS