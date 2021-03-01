Ahead of elections, Shah meets Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Ahead of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam in Chennai on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is contesting assembly elections in the state in alliance with ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

During a public rally in Vizhuppuram, the Home Minister apologised to the people of the state for not speaking in Tamil and sought their forgiveness.

"I am sad that I cannot talk to you in Tamil that is one of the oldest and sweetest languages of India, I seek your forgiveness," said Shah while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally here in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)