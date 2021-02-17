'Age not a limit': 53-yr-old TN man creates record for rappelling down blindfolded from 155-feet rock

Chennai: A 53-year-old man entered Unico Book of World Records for rappelling down blindfolded from a 155-feet rock at Malaipattu mountain in Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram last month.

SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years. He always aspired to do something different to inspire the youngsters to join military service.



"I am working for Punjab National Bank in Chennai. Age is not a limit for anything... I dedicate this achievement to the uniform servicemen of the country," Ramana said.

He entered the Unico Book of World Records on January 30, 2021. The Unico world record adjudicator R Sivaraman has certified Ramana for his blindfold rappelling from a 155-feet mountain. (ANI)