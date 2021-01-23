Sikkim records one new Corona cases

Gangtok: Sikkim recorded one new Corona positive cases in the last 24 hours, an official said here today.

After the fresh infections, the active cases rose to 140. No further death was reported so far, total death toll remains 131, said Sonam Bhutia, Information,

Education and Communication (IEC) member.

Out of 6063 total cases registered so far, 5647 have been discharged on recovery, he added.

On the other hand 187 Health Workers were Vaccinated on Friday across the State.

—UNI