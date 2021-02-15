Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

Top
 The Hawk |  15 Feb 2021 7:56 AM GMT

Gangtok: Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said.

Girl students would be trained in self-defence to defend themselves, special secretary, Education department, Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence training programme for girls at Samdong Government Senior Secondary Schoolon Sunday.

Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.

Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing, he said. PTI

