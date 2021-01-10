Rajasthan sailor dies by 'suicide' on Navy ship in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a case of suspected suicide, a 22-year-old sailor hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was found dead with a bullet injury on an Indian Navy vessel here on Sunday morning, official sources said.

A bachelor, Ramesh Jaiswal was working as an Electrical Artificer 5 (Power) on INS Betwa. His service rifle was found near his body.

The deceased is survived by his parents and a younger sister. Jaiswal had recently returned to duty after a vacation.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is not known. Mumbai Police is probing the matter with the help of Navy authorities, the officials said.

