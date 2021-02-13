Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at temple dedicated to folk deity

Top
 The Hawk |  13 Feb 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmer's Sursura village.

After arrival at the Ajmer's Kishangarh airport from Sri Ganganagar, Gandhi left for the temple by road with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Gandhi and other leaders offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After it, Gandhi was seen talking to the priest.

The temple committee honoured Gandhi with an idol of the deity.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend farmer rallies in Ajmer's Rupangarh and Nagaur's Makrana later in the day. PTI

Tags:    Jaipur   Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Ashok Gehlot   

