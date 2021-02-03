Raj IPS officer held in PCA case, to be presented in court

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau officials have arrested IPS officer Manish Agrawal on charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 38 lakh from a highway construction company.

After spending a night in ACB custody following his arrest on Tuesday, the accused officer will be presented in court on Wednesday after undergoing coronavirus test.

Agrawal has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB Director BL Soni said.

Sources said that a team of two ACB officials had interrogated Agrawal. His mobile phones were earlier seized by the ACB.

Agrawal's name cropped up in the case when petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena was arrested on charge of demanding money from the construction firm on the IPS officer's behalf. The ACB was in the process of gathering evidence of corruption against him in the last 20 days after Meena's arrest.

A 2010-batch IPS officer, Agrawal is posted as Commandant of State Disaster Response Force, Jaipur. Earlier, he served as the Dausa SP.

The accused has spent six years in Rajasthan which were quite controversial, officials claimed. During this period, he served as Superintendent of Police for 10 months in two districts — four months in Barmer and six months in Dausa.

While he was posted as an SP in Dausa, he was transferred to the SDRF after an anonymous complaint that he demanded a bribe of lakhs of rupees for a project.

Earlier, as SP in Barmer, he was declared APO (awaiting posting orders).

Along with the petrol pump owner, the ACB had arrested two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers on January 13 for allegedly taking bribes from the same company.

—IANS