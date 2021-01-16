Popular Bengaluru Biker Dies In Rajasthan After Crashing Into Camel

Jaipur: King Richard Srinivasan, a famous cross country biker from Bengauluru succumbed to injuries after his bike collided with a camel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Friday.

The unfortunate mishap took place in Fatehgarh sub-division when Srinivasan along with his three friends was heading to Jaisalmer on Wednesday night.

According to the police officials, a camel suddenly appeared in front of Srinivasan's bike, leading to a crash. The biker succumbed to the head injuries in the accident. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said Head Constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.

Srinivasan was accompanied by Narayan from Bengaluru, and Dr. Vijay and Venugopal from Chennai on the tour. Their tour was to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23, he said.

According to reports, Srinivasan had undertaken multiple expeditions from Bengaluru and covered continents of Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800. He had recently upgraded to BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa.

—PTI