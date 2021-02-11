Mukhyamantri Bhavah: Acharya close to Priyanka blesses Pilot

Rajasthan: politics is now centering around a discussion yet again on Pilot gaining ground against his 'bete noir' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot especially after Krishnam shot two tweets, one of which comes as an open blessing for the former deputy CM to become Chief Minister of Rajasthan in the future.

In his tweet, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, wrote: "Mukhyamantri Bhavah" (May you become the CM).



The tweet has garnered 1.1K retweets and 10.1K likes.



Acharya, in fact, shot his tweet, replying to former PCC Chief and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot's tweet in which he posted a photo-video of a farmers' rally taken out in Bayana on February 9.



The video showed a mammoth crowd listening to Pilot in the Kisaan Mahapanchayat.

The spiritual guru used just three words to tweet: "Mukhyamantri Bhavah".

It needs to be mentioned here that Pilot, along with his supporting MLAs, has been organising Kisaan Mahapanchayats in Rajasthan which has been receiving huge response. The initiative has been taken to stand in solidarity with farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

Pramod Krishnam, in fact, also asked Gehlot, who tweeted asking "young generation to come forward in the # JoinCongressSocialMedia campaign". The spiritual guru asked Gehlot whether he was referring to Sachin Pilot via the tweet.

Gehlot on Tuesday posted a video message for the Join Congress social media' campaign, and said, "I would like the younger generation to come forward and participate in the #JoinCongressSocialMedia campaign and bring the right picture to the people of the country, it should be our endeavour."

To which, Acharya Pramod responded: "Are you referring to Sachin Pilot?"

Months back, Pilot and his two loyalists -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were stripped off of their cabinet portfolio. After things normalised they have been awaiting their decent induction in cabinet expansion and political appointments long awaited.

Congress in-charge Ajay Maken in fact promised that the political appointments will be made by January 31, however, during his recent visit, he simply took a U-turn and said that appointments cannot be made any time soon.

This left Pilot group demotivated.

Soon after, Pilot started a Kisaan Mahapanchayat rallies, in a bid to gain political grounds.

During one of the rallies, Vishvendra Singh' referred to Pilot as the 'deputy chief minister' of Rajasthan in his tweet and said, "Deputy Chief Minister of the state @SachinPilot addressed the farmers and lodged a protest against the three agrarian black laws brought by the BJP at the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised at Fatehgiri Maharaj Ji in Jaisora, Bharatpur."

In another tweet, he mentioned about other Pilot loyalists who also marked their presence at the gathering.

—IANS