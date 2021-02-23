Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan): A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 20-years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl in Kota city around two years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the 23-year-old convict Monu Mahawar The convict on March 27, 2019 abducted the girl while she was returning home from classes and kept her at a relative's house in Kota where he repeatedly raped her.

The father of the survivor lodged a missing report after she did not return home.The girl was rescued after 19 days and Mahawar taken in custody.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court -3 of the city convicted Mahawar on Monday. Statements of at least 22 witnesses were recorded during the trial of the case, the public prosecutor said. —PTI