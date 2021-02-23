Gehlot govt to withdraw SLP in SC against Pilot camp

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief whip Dr. Mahesh Joshi has sought the withdrawal of an SLP (Special Leave Petitions) which was filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of 19 Congress MLAs' membership, including Sachin Pilot, last year after the latter camp opened rebellion against state leadership.



The Congress faction led by Ashok Gehlot and the Pilot camp were face to face last year during a bitter political tussle. Soon after, an SLP was filed against the Sachin Pilot group in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of membership of 19 Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot from the state Assembly.

In the latest development in the matter, the chief whip on Monday sought the withdrawal of SLP from the Apex Court.

Joshi told IANS, "This SLP does not hold any meaning now because all differences have been resolved and we stand together now."

After a rebellion of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot last year, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi filed a petition before Assembly Speaker Dr. C.P. Joshi on July 13 last year, accusing all the MLAs of violating the party whip. Three days later the Speaker issued a notice to all the MLAs, which was challenged in the High Court. The court on July 24 had ordered the Speaker to maintain a status quo.

The SLP was filed in the Supreme Court by Speaker C.P. Joshi and Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi against the decision of the High Court. On this, the Supreme Court issued a notice and sought answers from all the parties. Meanwhile, Mahesh Joshi filed an application to withdraw the SLP, but the SLP of the Speaker Joshi remains intact.

Speaker's lawyer, Prateek Kasliwal, talking to IANS, confirmed that the High Court order interfered with the rights of the Speaker which raises a major constitutional question. Now the Supreme Court needs to decide on this issue and hence the SLP stands intact as of now," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress officials confirmed that the SLP has been withdrawn with the interference of Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Makan, who is a part of three-member committee floated by the party high command to redress the grievances of Pilot group. The committee includes Ajay Maken and Venu Gopal, and the third member Ahmed Patel passed away.

—IANS