Cold wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

 The Hawk |  10 Jan 2021 8:30 AM GMT

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, with Eranpura road in Pali district recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Sunday.

Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 5.1, 5.5, 6.3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature recorded in other places was between 7.6 degrees Celsius and 15.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather remained dry in the state.

—PTI


Updated : 10 Jan 2021 8:30 AM GMT
Tags:    Cold wave   Rajasthan   

The Hawk


