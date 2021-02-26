10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking

Top
 The Hawk |  26 Feb 2021 5:52 AM GMT

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police arrested 10 people for immoral trafficking in the Ghas Mandi Area of Jodhpur on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused after a raid was conducted in the area.

"We conducted a raid in Ghas Mandi area. We had information that some women, in an organised way, were conducting immoral trafficking. We have booked 10 people in the case," said Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jodhpur.

The SP said that further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

