War Memorial Being Raised Near Ambala-Delhi National Highway At A Cost Of Rs 200 Crore

Chandigarh (The Hawk):To keep alive the India's freedom movement history in the minds of forthcoming generations , a 210 feet high attractive Memorial tower near Ambala-Delhi National Highway will be constructed along with 20 feet high walls, on which the names of the warriors of 1857 revolution will be mentioned. The details of 1857 revolution will be mentioned in the 6 lawns which are to be developed in this memorial and a museum highlighting the history of Ambala and based on the valuable contribution made by freedom fighters of Haryana in the revolution of 1857 will also be built.

Director General, Information, Public Relations and Language Department P.C Meena on Saturday held a review meeting regarding the construction work of the War Memorial being built on 22 acres near Ambala-Delhi National Highway at a cost of Rs 200 crore. The Deputy Commissioner Ambala, Ashok Kumar Sharma and officers of Public Works Department attended the meeting.

During the meeting held at the project site, Mr. Meena took detailed information of the various art work and digital work to be done at the site. Mr. P.C Meena directed the officers concerned and the architect to work amicably and prepare a framework for the project so as to complete the work within the stipulated time period.

On this occasion, Architect, Ms. Renu Khanna gave detailed information about the project related construction work through a video and also gave information about the work which can be done under Art Work.

Director General, Mr. P.C. Meena after reviewing all the clips shown in the project video, directed the officers to ensure drafting of blueprint of various events related to the revolution of 1857 which are to be displayed through various mediums including audio visual, short films, digital walk through, 5-D auditorium as well as other paintings. He further directed that all the work should be completed in a time bound manner. On this occasion, the Director General also took stock of all the work being carried out under the said project.

Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Chander Mohan informed the Director General that five buildings are being constructed on the site, which include Interpretation Centre, Open Air Theater, Auditorium, Museum and Memorial Tower.

He informed that most of the work of IC, OT and Auditorium has been completed while 50 percent of the work of museum building and 20 percent work of the memorial tower have been completed.

Chief Engineer informed that by March 31, 2021, all the finishing work will be done by the Public Works Department and this entire project will be completed by July 31, 2021

He said that along with this, open air theater hall, food court, exhibition as well as the arrangement of modern lift in the Museum building, children corner, book store in IC building, seating of people in the open theater located in the auditorium will be done.

Arrangements of 20 different types of fountains, water curtains as well as two platforms and other required things will be done. He also informed that the work of car parking and helipad will also be done on priority basis.(JMT-INF).