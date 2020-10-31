Two sharpshooters, accused of killing BJP leader Manish Shukla, arrested in Ludhiana

Kolkata: Two sharpshooters, the residents of Bihar, accused of shooting down BJP leader Manish Shukla in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on October 8, have been arrested in Ludhiana, media report said on Saturday. The duo, who was arrested during committing a dacoity in Punjab, was brought here on transit remand by the CID officials. Former Titagarh Municipality Councillor and influential BJP leader Manish Shukla was gunned down by four motor-cycle borne gunmen in front of his party office on Sunday evening on October 8.

The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the ghastly political murder in the industrial Titagarh belt, said the suepects after committing crime fled to Bihar and then went to Ludhiana for another criminal act. The suspects and a third man were overpowered by the security personnel and police at Ludhiana while committing a robbery in a gold loan bank this week. With the latest arrest the CID has so far rounded up six accused persons in the 39-year-old BJP leader murder.

—UNI