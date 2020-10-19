Sidhu marks presence in Punjab Assembly after long 'hibernation'

Chandigarh: A notable absence from the political scene in Punjab for quite some time, cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was conspicuous by his presence on the opening day of the Assembly session here on Monday.



The special session, which the government plans to hold for two days now instead of one, has been called to legislate a state law to negate the 'anti-farmer' farm laws enacted by the central government.

Sidhu, who was lying low ever since his resignation from the state Cabinet in Punjab in July last, called on his friend and Congress legislator Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, here before reaching the Assembly.

But Sidhu preferred not to exchange greetings with his bete noire and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Assembly complex. However, he was seen interacting briefly and exchanging pleasantries with his other party colleagues.

Sidhu last attended the Assembly session in February 2019.

The Congress politician had resigned from the Cabinet on July 14, 2019 after differences with the Chief Minister over portfolio allocation. Sidhu was incharge of local bodies but was shifted to the Power Department.

Last month, Sidhu hit the streets of his hometown Amritsar to resume his connect with the people by launching a protest against the "black" farm laws passed by Parliament.

He had slammed the BJP-led central government over the three agricultural laws, saying they would ruin the farming community.

Earlier this month, Sidhu attended the 'Kheti Bachao' Rally in Moga town and was seated in the front row with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Ahead of the rally, party's Punjab affairs incharge Harish Rawat had met him to pacify him after reports surfaced that he may leave the Congress.

—IANS