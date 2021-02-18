Security stepped up ahead of 'rail roko' by farmers

Palwal (Haryana): Ahead of 'rail roko', the blockade of trains as part of protests against farm laws, security has been tightened at railway stations across the country with special focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

State Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Police Force are on high alert across the country in view of the protest which is announced to begin at 12 pm and go on till 4 pm.

Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force.

"Security forces have been deployed so as to prevent any chances of harm to railway property," said Bhim Singh, Incharge GRP Palwal Railway station Haryana.

Anup Singh, SHO, City Palwal said that 3000 security personnel have been deployed for Palwal railway station and stations nearby.

"Protesters will not be allowed to block the trains. They will be restricted to enter the railway premises," he said.

"Haryana Police, GRP, RPF are already here at the railway station and one company of CRPF has been called for," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) has given an update that entry and exit gates for Tikri border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Police personnel have been deployed at Delhi's Nangloi railway station.

Mathura-Agra Highway also saw a heavy deployment of the Police force.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that 'rail roko', will be peaceful and food and refreshments provided to people stranded due to the protest.

After the tractor rally and 'chakka jaam', 'rail roko' is the next major protest by the farmers against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)