Punjab's 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed as Election Observers for poll-bound five states: CEO

Chandigarh: Election Commission of India on Saturday appointed 38 IAS as general Observers and 16 IPS officers of Punjab as Police observers for poll-bound five states Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory Puducherry.

Disclosing this today, Chief Electoral Officer Punjab (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said that ECI will conduct a briefing meeting of Observers on March 3rd, 2021 through video conference in this regard.



"Vijay Kumar Janjua, Anurag Agarwal, Raji P Shrivastava, Sarvjit Singh, Anurag Verma, Kakumanu Siva Prasad, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Hussan Lal, Seema Jain, Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, Veerendra Kumar Meena, Vikas Garg, Ajoy Sharma, Nilkanth S Avhad, Kumar Rahul, Rahul Tewari, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Rajat Agarwal, Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Tanu Kashyap, Daljit Singh Mangat, Sibin Chakkyadath, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Ravi Bhagat, Manjit Singh Brar, Kanwal Preet Brar, Mohammad Tayyab, Bhupinder Singh, Parveen Kumar Thind, Amit Kumar, Puneet Goyal, Mohammad Ishfaq, Bhupinder Pal Singh, Kumar Saurabh Raj, B Srinivasan, Bhupinder Singh II, Keshav Hingonia and Vineet Kumar are among IAS officer who are appointed as Observers," he informed.

Dr Raju further said that Barjinder Kumar Uppal, Kuldeep Singh, Anita Punj, B Chandra Sckhar, Amardeep Singh Rai, Ram Singh, Gollapalli Nageswara Rao, Gautam Cheema, MF Farooqui, Vibhu Raj, Lakshmi Kant Yadav, Arun Pal Singh, Shive Kumar Verma and Babu Lal Meena are among IPS officers who have been appointed as observers.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The polling in these states will start from March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2. (ANI)