Punjab Vidhan Sabha Pays Homage To Farmers Who Died In Farm Bills Protests

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the first day of the 13th (Special) Session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday led the House in paying homage to all farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation in protest against the Centre's agricultural laws.

The House also paid respects to deceased freedom fighters, political and other eminent personalities, as well as soldiers. All members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls during the obituary references.

Tributes were paid to martyr Lance Naik Karnail Singh; doyen of science-literature confluence in Punjabi language - writer Kuldip Singh Dhir; former Vice Chancellor Punjabi University Patiala S. Joginder Singh Puar; and noted musician S. Kesar Singh Narula, father of acclaimed singer Jaspinder Narula, who had all died recently.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh had attained martyrdom during an operation to flush out militants on September 30 in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu & Kashmir. The House also paid respects to freedom fighters Mahinder Singh, Sardar Singh, Rai Singh Patanga, Mahinder Singh, and Hemraj Mittal, while remembering their unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle.

On the request of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the Speaker also consented to include the name of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu amongst the obituary references.

Members also paid tributes to Sardarni Davinder Kaur, deceased mother of MLA Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli; MLA Pathankot Amit Vij's father Anil Vij; Chaudhary Chain Singh, father of MLA Garhshankar Jai Kishan Rori, and Sardar Gurbant Singh, father of MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke who had all died recently.

Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who had passed away since the previous session. After the obituary references to the eminent personalities, the Speaker moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote.(JMT-INF ).