Punjab Police submit challan in minor's rape-murder case in 9 days

Chandigarh: Acting swiftly on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's orders, the Punjab Police presented the challan in the Hoshiarpur rape and murder case of a six-year-old Dalit girl in the court on Friday, after completing investigations into the horrendous incident in less than 10 days.

A special prosecutor has been appointed for expeditious proceedings in the case, in which the state government has sought a fast-track trial to ensure speedy justice for the victim, who was brutally assaulted by the accused.

Both the accused in the case, which the BJP had sought to give a political colour by comparing it to the Hathras horror that is under CBI probe at present, were arrested on the night of October 21, hours after the minor girl was raped and murdered before being burnt in Tanda village in Hoshiarpur district.

Taking serious note of the incident, Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, had directed the Punjab Police to submit its chargesheet in court within 10 days.

In compliance with the Chief Minister's directive, the police submitted their final report in the special court of Neelam Arora in a record time of nine days after completing the probe.





Giving details of the investigations conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhvi Sharma, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that utmost vigil was practiced during the course of investigations, which were carried out expeditiously without compromising on quality at any stage.

Forensic teams were called in to collect evidences from the scene of the crime, while technical evidences and DNA samples were taken for forensic examination to the state-of-the-art laboratories.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted by a board of medical officials, he added.

—IANS