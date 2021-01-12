Punjab gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Chandigarh: The first consignment of 2.04 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield', manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, arrived in Punjab by air on Tuesday, officials said.

The vaccine landed at the Chandigarh airport. It will be dispatched to various districts in specially-fabricated vehicles on Wednesday.

Punjab Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Hussan Lal said that healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated initially free of cost.

