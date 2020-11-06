Punjab CM's son again skips ED hearing

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh on Friday for the second time in less than a fortnight did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Jalandhar in connection with an alleged forex contraventions case.

He sought an adjournment in the matter, citing health reasons.

His lawyer Jaiveer Shergill told the media his client was suffering from high fever, cough and cold and his sample for Covid-19 was awaited.

He said doctors have advised him 14 days of quarantine. "Accordingly, my client has sought adjournment on health grounds."

Earlier, the ED had summoned Raninder in an ongoing probe into an illegal foreign funds case on October 27 and also did not appear before a parliamentary standing committee for a hearing in connection with the Olympic Games 2021.

Raninder is also the president of the National Rifle Association of India.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister questioned the timing of the various notices issued by the Enforcement Department and the Income Tax Department to him and his family members ever since the state passed its amendment Bills to negate the impact of the central Farm Laws.

He said besides the ED notice to his son Raninder, notices from the I-T had been received by him and his wife Preneet Kaur.

Even his two granddaughters, one of them a law student and another preparing for her engagement, as well as a teenage grandson had not been spared and had received notices, he had said.

—IANS