Punjab CM launches 'Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai' mission

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday virtually launched the 'Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai' mission as part of the government's campaign to accomplish the goal of 100 per cent potable piped water supply in all rural households by March next year.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated one Mega Surface Water Supply Scheme covering 85 villages in the Moga district, 144 new water supply schemes for 172 villages, 121 Arsenic, and Iron removal plants.

"The scheme will benefit more than 1.6 lakh residents from 155 villages in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur districts by helping replace groundwater with surface water supply for drinking, besides resolving the problem of arsenic affected habitations," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

It further informed that the scheme is being funded by the World Bank, Jal Jeewan Mission of GoI, NABARD, and State Budget.

"The Congress government has spent an average of Rs 920 crore annually on water supply and sanitation schemes, as against a mere Rs 219 crore expended by the previous SAD-BJP Government just spent Rs 219 crore. A total of Rs. 1450 crore had been spent on rural sanitation and rural drinking water supply since taking over in March 2017," the Chief Minister was quoted in the statement.

The Chief Minister also formally launched 10 new large multi-village surface water supply schemes at a cost of Rs 1,020 Crore. The scheme will cover 1,018 villages in the water quality affected areas of districts Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran. (ANI)