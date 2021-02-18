Punjab CM hails Congress' victory in municipal polls, says people have denounced regressive agendas of 3 parties

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hailed the Congress party's spectacular victory in the state municipal polls as not just a validation of his government's "development-oriented policies and programmes but also a total rejection of the anti-people actions" of the major opposition parties- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.



Congratulating Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, as well as all MLAs, members and workers of the party, for the sweeping victory in the civic polls, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the people of the state had clearly and unequivocally denounced the divisive, undemocratic, unconstitutional and regressive agendas of the three parties.



"The first major polls to be held in Punjab since the enactment of the draconian Farm Laws had also underscored people's angst with the BJP, which was responsible for the anti-farmer legislation with the active support of its former ally, the SAD, and the collusion of ruling AAP in Delhi," Singh said, according to a release by the Chief minister's Office.

With the SAD, the AAP and the BJP not even a close second to the Congress and trailing even independent candidates in some wards, the pro-governance and pro-progress verdict of the urban voters of Punjab was a clear endorsement of their negation of their loathsome political ideologies, said the Chief Minister.

The drumming that SAD, BJP and AAP have received in these civic polls is just the tip of the iceberg, and all three are set to be wiped out of Punjab's political arena, and subsequently from the nation's political landscape, in the months ahead, he added.

In the final count, the Congress had won 1199 of the 1815 wards (municipal councils) and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats, with SAD trailing at 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine, while the remaining went largely to independents and BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards respectively. The swing in favour of the Congress in comparison with the 2015 municipal corporation elections in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Pathankot districts is manifest in the fact that from 11 seats back then, the party's tally has improved to a whopping 149 now. Similarly, in the wards, from 356 in 2015, the Congress score now has gone up to 1,480.

—IANS